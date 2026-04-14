New Jersey’s existing, comprehensive privacy law was amended at the end of last month, with some tweaks that mirror changes seen in other privacy laws. (For example, changes that went into place for the Connecticut law last year).

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.

Article Insights

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

New Jersey’s existing, comprehensive privacy law was amended at the end of last month, with some tweaks that mirror changes seen in other privacy laws. (For example, changes that went into place for the Connecticut law last year). The amendments took effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.

As we have previously covered, the New Jersey comprehensive privacy law is very similar to those from other states. The amendments include new definitions and exemption provisions. These include exempting from the law not only HIPAA “protected health information,” but also information “treated like protected health information.” The definition of de-identified has also been modified to include situations where (in the HIPAA context) data recipients are contractually prohibited from reidentifying data.

Putting it into Practice: These changes may be small, but they signal that states are continuing to modify and tweak their “comprehensive” privacy laws. We except to see similar modifications as the year progresses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.