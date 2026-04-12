California Continues To Actively Enforce Privacy Opt-Out Rights (Podcast)

What do California’s latest privacy settlements tell us about where enforcement is headed next? In this episode, we unpack the California Privacy Protection Agency’s newest...

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What do California’s latest privacy settlements tell us about where enforcement is headed next? In this episode, we unpack the California Privacy Protection Agency’s newest CCPA actions against PlayOn Sports and Ford, which reinforce a clear message: opt-out rights must be easy to exercise, free of unnecessary friction, and fully effective in practice—from rejecting cookie banners with an “accept all” option but no equally simple “decline all” choice to prohibiting identity verification steps that can delay or derail opt-out requests. As the CPPA continues to zero in on dark patterns, opt-out preference signals, and real-world functionality, companies should be paying close attention to how their privacy choices are designed, disclosed, and implemented.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Aaron J. Burstein, Alysa Z. Hutnik, and Meaghan M. Donahue.

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