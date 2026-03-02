ARTICLE
2 March 2026

States Push Forward With Kids Protection Laws, But Courts Push Back

SM
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Contributor

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP logo
Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.
Explore Firm Details
State lawmakers have been responding to perceived gaps in COPPA and fears over children's use of social media by introducing a variety of laws in their states.
United States Privacy
Liisa M. Thomas and Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

State lawmakers have been responding to perceived gaps in COPPA and fears over children's use of social media by introducing a variety of laws in their states. Most of these have been challenged on free speech grounds, but some seem to be hanging on. Will more courts follow the 5th Circuit this year, which signaled skepticism over whether these laws truly burden speech? While we watch this play out, it is helpful to look at where things stand right now. The laws can be divided into four groups, which we will look at this week.

First are those that try to reduce children's social media access. Second, laws that require age verification before children can use the platform. Third, those that regulate kids' internet access. And finally, those that modify comprehensive state privacy laws.

Putting It Into Practice: these evolving laws underscore the need to adapt to a patchwork of requirements. While we anticipate ongoing challenges, legislators are continuing to draft new or revised laws. A principles-based approach can help in this shifting environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Liisa M. Thomas
Liisa M. Thomas
Photo of Kathryn Smith
Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More