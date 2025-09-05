Speed, Strategy, And A.I. Inside The 4th Annual Flash Trial Showdown

The future of trial advocacy is here! Beginning this Friday, September 5, through Sunday, September 7, Berkeley Law will host the 4th Annual National Flash Trial Competition (NFTC) at the JAMS Conference Center in San Francisco.

The NFTC brings together 20 students from 10 leading law schools for three days of lightning-fast trials, where competitors receive case files just 45–60 minutes before each round and deliver full trials lasting about an hour.

This year introduces a groundbreaking twist: the competition is partnering with Eve Legal, an A.I. platform for personal injury law, giving students access to cutting-edge tools during trial prep. Every trial will be recorded and analyzed to study how A.I. impacts strategy, speed, and advocacy under pressure.

"Trial advocacy has always evolved with new tools and technologies," says Spencer J. Pahlke, Walkup shareholder and coach for Berkeley Law's trial advocacy teams. "By integrating A.I. into this competition, we're preparing the next generation of lawyers for the courtroom of the future."

The participating schools include, Baylor University School of Law; Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law; University of Denver Sturm College of Law; Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law; University of Houston Law Center; University of Maryland School of Law; University of South Carolina Joseph F. Rice School of Law; UCLA School of Law; University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law; and San Francisco UC Law.

With 23 trials in three days, the NFTC is one of the country's most innovative trial advocacy events, blending tradition, technology, and real-time experimentation.

We can't wait to see the next generation of trial lawyers in action and look forward to an exciting weekend of fast-paced competition, skill, and innovation.

