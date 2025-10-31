Emotional Intelligence Might Be Your Missing Litigation Tool

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Excerpt: "At trial, legal knowledge, analytical skills, and pure grit make a difference, but winning over a judge or jury depends on that blend of self-awareness, empathy, and interpersonal skills that is essential to persuasion
within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Environment topic(s)
Partner Ronald Machen, Chair of WilmerHale's
Litigation Department, and Senior Associate Brittany Llewellyn, authored a Bloomberg
Law article about the importance of cultivating emotional
intelligence, or EI, for success as litigators, making it a key
complement to their legal knowledge and analytical skills.