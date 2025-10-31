Emotional Intelligence Might Be Your Missing Litigation Tool

Excerpt: "At trial, legal knowledge, analytical skills, and pure grit make a difference, but winning over a judge or jury depends on that blend of self-awareness, empathy, and interpersonal skills that is essential to persuasion

Partner Ronald Machen, Chair of WilmerHale's Litigation Department, and Senior Associate Brittany Llewellyn, authored a Bloomberg Law article about the importance of cultivating emotional intelligence, or EI, for success as litigators, making it a key complement to their legal knowledge and analytical skills.

Originally published on 27 October 2025 in Bloomberg Law

