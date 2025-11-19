Democratic AGs Continue To Snap Back On Full SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown Fallout

- with readers working within the Telecomms industries
- Massachusetts AG Andrea Joy Campbell and California AG Rob Bonta co-led a group of 23 Democratic AGs and three governors in filing a renewed motion for a temporary restraining order against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Trump Administration to prevent the federal government from clawing back Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits affecting more than 42 million Americans.
- In their motion, the group asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts to block USDA's November 8 directive to "undo" SNAP payments already distributed under a Rhode Island federal court order that had mandated full SNAP payments in November 2025. The AGs argued that the directive was arbitrary and punitive, especially in light of USDA's earlier instructions for states to proceed with payments. The Massachusetts court granted the group's request to pause the USDA's directive and scheduled a hearing later that day.
- Following that order, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily extended its stay of the Rhode Island decision while it considered the Administration's renewed request for an indefinite stay. California AG Rob Bonta criticized the Administration's actions, calling them "unconscionable," and vowed to continue pursuing the case until full benefits are restored to all SNAP recipients.
- We have previously reported on AG efforts to safeguard SNAP funding during the recent federal government shutdown and earlier litigation over USDA's attempts to withhold benefits from states that refused to disclose SNAP recipient data.
