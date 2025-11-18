ARTICLE
18 November 2025

Why Personal Injury Plaintiffs Turn To Pre-Settlement Funding During Financial Hardship (Podcast)

EL
Express Legal Funding

Contributor

Express Legal Funding logo
Express Legal Funding is a nationwide provider of pre-settlement funding based in Plano, Texas. For over a decade, we’ve helped personal injury and accident plaintiffs and their attorneys obtain fast, non-recourse (risk-free) lawsuit cash advances while waiting for their claims to settle.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of The Legal Lifeline, Aaron Winston—Strategy Director at Express Legal Funding—hosts an in-depth discussion with AI co-hosts Sam and Kim about the financial challenges personal injury plaintiffs face while their lawsuits are pending.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Aaron Winston
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Aaron Winston’s articles from Express Legal Funding are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Express Legal Funding are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

In this episode of The Legal Lifeline, Aaron Winston—Strategy Director at Express Legal Funding—hosts an in-depth discussion with AI co-hosts Sam and Kim about the financial challenges personal injury plaintiffs face while their lawsuits are pending. As medical bills pile up and lost wages strain household budgets, many injured victims find themselves in a financial crisis long before a settlement check arrives.

Our hosts explore why pre-settlement funding has become an essential solution for bridging the gap between injury and justice. You'll learn:

  • How long personal injury lawsuits can take—and why that delay matters.
  • The real-life costs injured plaintiffs face during litigation.
  • What makes pre-settlement funding different from traditional loans?
  • How non-recourse legal funding works and why it's safer for plaintiffs.
  • The vital role attorneys play in getting funding approved.
  • What fees and terms to watch out for—and how to choose a reputable company.

This episode is packed with actionable insights and real-world context drawn from Express Legal Funding's years of experience in the lawsuit funding industry. Whether you're a plaintiff, legal professional, or curious consumer, you'll gain a better understanding of how pre-settlement funding works—and when it may be the right option.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aaron Winston
Aaron Winston
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More