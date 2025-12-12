ARTICLE
12 December 2025

What's The Score, Your Honor? Conversation With Judge Richard Boulware (Podcast)

Managing Partner Jeny Maier joins Anora Wang as co-host for a wide-ranging conversation with the Honorable Judge Richard Franklin Boulware II
Jeny M. Maier
Every trial tells a story — but what happens when the storyteller becomes the judge? Managing Partner Jeny Maier joins Anora Wang as co-host for a wide-ranging conversation with the Honorable Judge Richard Franklin Boulware II about his extraordinary path from public defender to federal judge, and the lessons he's learned about persuasion, fairness, and the fine art of trial craft.

With Judge Boulware, Jeny and Anora dig into competition on the field and in the courtroom, the evolving role of lawyers in sustaining public trust in the judiciary, and what it really means to "keep score" in the pursuit of justice — including how the legal profession can help protect the judiciary amid rising threats.

Listen below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

