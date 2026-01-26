To view the Arbitration World publication, click here.

FROM THE EDITORS

We are delighted to present the 41st edition of Arbitration World, a publication from K&L Gates' International Arbitration practice group that highlights significant developments and issues in international arbitration for executives and in-house lawyers with responsibility for dispute resolution.

This edition continues our tradition of providing updates on key developments in international arbitration, including reports on recent cases and changes in arbitration laws from regions around the globe, as well as reporting on some developments with respect to arbitration institutions. We also include our usual investor-state arbitration update, with a roundup of some of the recent developments of note in international investment law and practice.

In addition, this edition includes links to some articles previously published as Arbitration World alerts. In particular, the relevant alerts cover:

The opportunities and risks posed by artificial intelligence in international arbitration.

The key reforms introduced by the new UK Arbitration Act 2025 and their impact on insurance contracts.

A Dubai Court of Cassation decision confirming that seeking provisional measures from UAE courts does not waive an arbitration agreement.

A UAE ruling clarifying that arbitral awards do not need to be signed on every page.

An overview of the seventh edition of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) Rules and how they aim to define the future of SIAC arbitration.

Details are also provided of our Arbitration World podcast series, including:

A new four-part mini-series on efficient and effective arbitration proceedings, featuring two leading arbitrators: Lucy Greenwood and Klaus Reichert SC.

A two-part discussion on SIAC's latest arbitration rules and trends in arbitration.

Finally, we want to mention two of our recorded webinars that provide valuable insights. In "Whether to Litigate or Arbitrate Insurance Disputes: Key Issues, Tips, and Potential Pitfalls," (June 2025, as part of London International Disputes Week) we examined strategic considerations when deciding between litigation and arbitration in the context of insurance disputes (recording available here). In "Jurisdiction Entanglements in International Arbitration: Perspectives and Lessons From Different Jurisdictions" (October 2025, as part of Hong Kong Arbitration Week), we explored complex jurisdictional issues and shared practical lessons from multiple legal systems to help parties navigate cross-border disputes effectively (recording available here).

As always, our goal is to provide practical insights and thought leadership to help you navigate the evolving landscape of international arbitration. We hope you find this edition of Arbitration World informative and welcome your feedback.

Declan Gallivan, Ian Meredith, Peter Morton

IN THIS issue

Arbitration News From Around The World

By: Carl Hinze(Brisbane),Mitchell Riggs (Brisbane), Christopher Tung (Hong Kong), Jeffrey P. Richter (Tokyo), Raja Bose (Singapore), Joseph D. Nayar (Singapore), Leah J. Kates (New York), Thomas A. Warns (New York), Matthew J. Weldon (New York), Jennifer Paterson (Dubai), Izzah Arshad (Doha), Guillaume Hess (Doha), Liam Fitt (London), Declan C. Gallivan (London), Peter R. Morton (London), Rodolphe Ruffié-Farrugia (Perth)

World Investment Arbitration Update

Liam Fitt(London),Rodolphe Ruffié-Farrugia (Perth)

New UK Arbitration Act 2025: Potential Impact on Insurance Contracts

Sarah Turpin (London), Ian Meredith (London), Peter R. Morton (London)

Dubai Court of Cassation Holds Clause Providing for Court Provisional Measures Not a Waiver of Arbitration Agreement

Jennifer Paterson(Dubai),Mohammad Rwashdeh(Dubai),Jonathan H. Sutcliffe(Dubai)

The UAE Confirms There Is not Requirement to Sign Every Page of the Arbitral Award

Jennifer Paterson (Dubai), Mohammad Rwashdeh (Dubai), Jonathan H. Sutcliffe (Dubai)

7th Edition of the SIAC Rules: Defining the Future of SIAC Arbitration

Raja Bose (Singapore), Joseph D. Nayar (Singapore)

Arbitration and AI: From Data Processing to Deepfakes. Outlining the Potential—and Pitfalls—of AI in Arbitration

Matthew R. M. Walker (London), Jack B. Salter (London)

Former colleagues Robert Houston, Susan Munro, and Katie Li contributed to this publication.

