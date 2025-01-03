December 2024 Arbitration World

To view the Arbitration World publication, click here.

From The Editors

We are proud to mark the publication of the 40th edition of Arbitration World. In this is a notable edition, we have taken the opportunity to look back at the stories featured in the very the first edition in 2005 and reflect on how the practice of international arbitration has developed across 20 years.

This edition includes our usual update on developments in international arbitration, including reports on recent cases and changes in arbitration laws from regions around the globe, as well as reporting on some developments with respect to arbitration institutions. Also included is our usual investor-state arbitration update, with a roundup of some of the recent developments of note in international investment law and practice.

Details are provided of topics covered in our most-recent podcasts in our Arbitration World podcast series and where to access those.

This edition also includes a compendium of articles previously published as Arbitration World alerts. In particular:

An important recent (October 2024) decision of the Dubai Court of Cassation on the enforceability of unilateral arbitration agreements under United Arab Emirates (UAE) law.

A case from the English Commercial Court on some of the key practical considerations that need to be taken into account when assessing arbitrator bias and disqualification of arbitrators.

A case from the UAE on the ramifications of a failure to comply with contractual preconditions to arbitration.

A case from the English Court of Appeal in which it was found that consumer rights can render an otherwise valid arbitration award unenforceable.

Finally, we mention that as part of Hong Kong Arbitration Week 2024, our International Arbitration practice group recently hosted (on 22 October 2024) a panel discussion event in our Hong Kong office on different approaches to principles of good faith in arbitrations conducted under common law and civil law. A link to the recording of that event is made available here.

We hope you find this edition of Arbitration World of interest, and we welcome any feedback.

