Justice Center News, the blog of the City Bar Justice Center (CBJC), features Christina Holder, public interest counsel for the Lowenstein Center for the Public Interest, in its Volunteer Spotlight. Holder discusses her passion for pro bono and its importance, saying "I'm motivated by the opportunity to apply my legal skills to alleviate stress for families in crisis." She adds: "Engaging in pro bono of any type is a way to affirm that each person has inherent worth and dignity."

Holder also expresses how meaningful her work with the CBJC is, noting: "At a time when the world's problems feel overwhelming and intractable, volunteering with an organization like the City Bar Justice Center gives a lawyer something concrete to do to counter inequality and be part of the solution." She continues: "Being a more attuned and patient advocate translates to every part of my practice and keeps me connected to the human side of the law."

Holder was previously honored in 2024 with the Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award by CBJC for her significant contributions to the Cancer Advocacy and Elderlaw projects.

