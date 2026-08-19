Patent Filers Should Anticipate Disputes At The Earliest Stages

Most companies treat patent prosecution, portfolio monitoring, and enforcement as separate phases of the patent lifecycle. Applications are filed and prosecuted, patents issued, and only when a competitive threat emerges does attention shift to enforcement or defense. Different teams, different outside counsel, and different business priorities often shape each stage.

This siloed approach is understandable, as each stage has its own specialists and timelines, but it leaves companies reactive precisely when they need to be strategic.

The organizations gaining the most from their portfolios are taking another approach. They treat filing, monitoring, and enforcement as parts of a single continuum, making decisions at the prosecution stage that anticipate disputes years down the line. This shift doesn’t demand a massive legal department, but it does require rethinking a patent’s role.

Strategize Before Filing

The most consequential decisions in a patent’s lifecycle are often made at the earliest stage, sometimes without considering how the patent might ultimately need to perform in a dispute.

Although circumstances change, companies should think deliberately about the purpose of each patent they are seeking.

Is the patent specifically intended to cover the company’s own product, or to read on a competitor’s? If so, the focus should shift toward claims that map to the target product rather than pursuing the broadest language possible.

Conversely, is the patent directed to a potentially groundbreaking technology? If so, particular emphasis should be placed on supporting different embodiments and alternatives in the specification, including those that may be difficult to foresee, so the patent can retain value as the technology and the competitive landscape evolve.

Dependent claims deserve particular attention. Too often, companies treat them as an afterthought, adding minor variations to increase the claim count to the maximum before excess claims fees are due. But well-crafted dependent claims serve a critical strategic function: They provide fallback positions.

If a post-issuance proceeding finds an independent claim invalid for lack of novelty or obviousness, a strong dependent claim reciting a meaningful, well-supported limitation can preserve the patent’s enforceability. Dependent claims should be drafted with this scenario in mind, capturing features that are both technically significant and difficult for challengers to design around or invalidate.

Specification drafting matters just as much. Descriptions of embodiments, definitions of key terms, and the level of detail around alternatives all shape what arguments are available — or foreclosed — years later. This is particularly true for portfolios spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Europe, for example, imposes a far stricter written disclosure requirement than the US, demanding explicit support in the specification for claimed features and for combinations of claimed features. A specification drafted only with US practice in mind may leave a European counterpart vulnerable — not only during prosecution, but also when asserting or defending the patent in an EPO opposition. Once a post-grant challenge is ordered, patent owners are often forced into claim amendments or narrowing that can bar recovery of past damages. The strength of the original specification can determine how much room the patent owner has to maneuver.

Coordinate Your Tools

Before deciding which tools to deploy, companies first need to answer a more fundamental question: Why are they seeking IP, and how will they respond to competitive IP? The answer, coupled with how their industry views patents, often dictates whether monitoring, freedom-to-operate analyses, and post-grant proceedings are worthwhile.

In industries where patents function primarily as defensive assets — a form of mutually assured destruction designed to encourage settlement — companies may reasonably conclude that post-grant proceedings aren’t worth the investment. By contrast, freedom-to-operate analyses may be far more worthwhile for companies in competitive industries with one or more highly litigious players, or for companies entering a new industry or market where the patent landscape is unfamiliar and the risk of inadvertent infringement is greatest.

The next step is connecting the tools themselves. Monitoring should feed back into prosecution strategy. Freedom-to-operate analyses should inform post-grant challenge decisions rather than being shelved after a product launch. And post-grant proceedings work best when deployed proactively, not as a last resort. Competitor monitoring doesn’t need to be expensive or labor-intensive. Outside counsel can set up largely automated, periodic watches at minimal cost, making this one of the highest-value, lowest-barrier tools available.

The procedural landscape also continues to evolve. The US Patent and Trademark Office’s introduction of a preorder paper for ex parte reexamination earlier this year is a case in point. This process allows patent owners for the first time to weigh in before the office decides whether to order reexamination. For patent owners, this is a meaningful new defensive tool, but only for those prepared to respond within a 30-day window. For potential requesters, it raises the bar for filing quality. Either way, the development rewards companies that stay current on procedural changes and are structured to act quickly.

Non-US Options

For companies with international exposure, challenge strategies shouldn’t stop at the US border. European Patent Office opposition proceedings, filed within nine months of the grant of a European patent, offer a centralized mechanism to challenge validity across multiple jurisdictions at a fraction of the cost of US litigation.

The Unified Patent Court adds another dimension, forcing time-sensitive choices about opt-outs, central revocation actions, and how pan-European enforcement interacts with national strategies. The key is to assess international options early so that prosecution decisions in each jurisdiction support a coherent global posture.

The Right Model

The most common hurdle to integrated patent strategy is resource constraints. The traditional approach, using one firm for prosecution, another for litigation, and a third for opinions, structurally prevents integration.

The alternative is intentional coordination: a strategic adviser who works across functions, or a lean in-house team that manages specialized counsel as an integrated unit. What matters isn’t the size of the team, but whether someone is accountable for the connections between filing, monitoring, and enforcement so that each informs the others.

Outlook

The cost of reactive litigation continues to rise. Post-grant proceedings meanwhile continue to change. Companies that treat prosecution, monitoring, and enforcement as separate functions will increasingly find themselves a step behind.

The companies best positioned for long-term success are those that ask a simple question at every stage: What happens next, and are we ready for it?

Originally published by Bloomberg Law.