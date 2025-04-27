USPTO Efforts At Modernity Speeds Patent Issuance

On May 13, 2025, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will expedite Issue Dates for patents. This will reduce the average time from three weeks to about two, so patent holders can bring their investments to market sooner.

Please note:

Publishing electronic grants (eGrants) via the USPTO online platform, Patent Center and eliminating redundancies has reduced the time between grant notification and the issuance date.

Shortening the wait time between Issue Notification and Issue Date, patent applicants avoid the need to file a Quick Path Information Disclosure Statement. Additionally, prompter patent issuance will provide earlier protection for inventions.

Continuing applications should be filed before the payment of the issue fee to ensure copendency, per the Manual of Patent Examining Procedure (MPEP) 211.01(b), subsection I. Issuance may occur before the Issue Notification is received for applicants choosing not to participate in the e-Office Action program.

