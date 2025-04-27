ARTICLE
27 April 2025

USPTO Efforts At Modernity Speeds Patent Issuance

LP
Ladas & Parry

Contributor

Ladas & Parry logo

As an enterprise grows, its need for intellectual property (IP) protection expands. Ladas & Parry represents owners of IP rights at every stage of development, both domestically and internationally. Our firm has served a wide range of clients for decades, from managing high profile, global IP portfolios to helping start-ups, entrepreneurs and SME companies, bringing a deep understanding of local legal nuances in order to achieve maximum benefits for our clients. With our depth of experience, we are able to anticipate pitfalls that might not be apparent without our highly specialized knowledge developed over the more than 100 years since our founding. Our firm’s business-friendly approach supports our clients’ objectives, within their budgetary requirements, while protecting their most valuable IP assets worldwide.

Explore Firm Details
On May 13, 2025, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will expedite Issue Dates for patents. This will reduce the average time from three weeks to about two, so patent holders can bring their investments to market...
United States Intellectual Property
Janet Cord

On May 13, 2025, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will expedite Issue Dates for patents. This will reduce the average time from three weeks to about two, so patent holders can bring their investments to market sooner.

Please note:
Publishing electronic grants (eGrants) via the USPTO online platform, Patent Center and eliminating redundancies has reduced the time between grant notification and the issuance date.

Shortening the wait time between Issue Notification and Issue Date, patent applicants avoid the need to file a Quick Path Information Disclosure Statement. Additionally, prompter patent issuance will provide earlier protection for inventions.

Continuing applications should be filed before the payment of the issue fee to ensure copendency, per the Manual of Patent Examining Procedure (MPEP) 211.01(b), subsection I. Issuance may occur before the Issue Notification is received for applicants choosing not to participate in the e-Office Action program.

To learn more, please visit the USPTO website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Janet Cord
Janet Cord
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More