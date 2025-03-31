PTAB Changes Procedure For Determining Discretionary Denials

Key Takeaways:

The Director, in consultation with at least three APJs, will now decide the discretionary denial question, rather than having the merits panel decide the issue.

Discretionary denial will have separate briefing.

The Director will consider the workload of the PTAB in determining whether denial is warranted.

On March 26, 2025, Coke Stewart Morgan, Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Acting Director for the USPTO, issued Interim Processes for PTAB Workload Management. The memorandum is an attempt to address the upcoming capacity constraints that the PTAB expects to experience as a result of the Trump Administration's efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce. The current workforce of 200+ Administrative Patent Judges has already been reduced by a number of APJ's taking the "fork in the road" retirement offer; further reductions are expected to result from measures likely to be instituted starting in April 2025.



The memorandum makes two notable changes to the prior discretionary denial procedure. The first notable change is discretionary denial decisions will be taken up by the Director herself instead of the panel. The Director, in consultation with at least three judges, will determine whether to deny the petition on discretionary grounds. Decisions on discretionary denial will then be issued. If the petition survives this step, a panel will pick up the petition to decide whether to institute based on the merits and other non-discretionary statutory considerations. The memorandum also provides for separate briefing on the discretionary denial issue.



The second notable change is to the considerations the memorandum identifies as relevant to the discretionary denial decision. In addition to factors considered previously under Fintiv (petitions filed where co-pending litigation is sufficiently advanced), General Plastic (follow-on petitions on the same patent), and Advanced Bionics, (petitions using the same art considered during prosecution or making the same argument as made in prosecution), the Director will also consider whether any forum has already adjudicated the validity or patentability of the challenged claims, the extent of the petitioner's reliance on expert testimony, and the "settled expectations of the parties," e.g., the length of time the claims have been in force.



The Director will also expressly consider the PTAB's ability to comply with its pendency goals for ex parte appeals, its statutory deadlines for AIA proceedings, and other workload needs. While Congress allowed for the Director to consider the efficient administration of the PTO and its ability to meet the statutory deadlines of the AIA, the Director is making it plain in this memorandum that the workload of the PTAB will be considered when determining whether to dedicate resources to reviewing a petition.



We expect that this memorandum will increase the number of discretionary denials of institution, which will force more litigants in co-pending patent infringement litigations to make these patent challenges in district court.

