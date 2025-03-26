Boston Dynamics & Ghost Robotics Settle Patent Dispute

As recently reported by TechCrunch, Boston Dynamics has reportedly settled a nearly two-and-half-year patent dispute with Ghost Robotics ("Ghost").

Boston Dynamics commenced its action in November 2022, alleging that Ghost infringed on multiple patents related to its versatile legged robots, which claim to "navigate through unstructured, unknown or antagonistic terrain with ease," and are used in manufacturing facilities, construction sites, warehouses, and more. Boston Dynamics sought damages, an injunction, and other relief in its complaint.

Boston Dynamics had previously signed an open letter, with other leading robotics companies, "condemning the weaponization of 'general purpose' robots."

In response, Ghost had issued a press release that claimed Boston Dynamics' lawsuit was "obstructive and baseless" and part of an attempt to hinder its success.

Given this litigious history, the parties' settlement was reportedly unexpected. While the specific terms are being kept confidential, Jason Fiorillo, Boston Dynamic's Chief Legal Officer, reportedly announced that the company looks forward to future collaborations "to advance the state of robotics in the United States and around the world".

