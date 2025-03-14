John Squires Nominated As Under Secretary Of Commerce For IP And USPTO Director

John A. Squires has been nominated to serve as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The nomination was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 10, 2025. Squires brings decades of IP experience to the role, having served as Chief Intellectual Property Counsel at Goldman Sachs from 2000 to 2009, as well as Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Perkins Coie. Squires currently practices as a partner and Chair of the Emerging Companies and IP practice at Dilworth Paxson LLP. Squires has been particularly active in the financial technology (fintech)/ regulatory technology sector as he has been lead counsel to a global investment fund, led the SIFMA IP Sub-Committee, testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee on patent reform, and testified to the FTC on the evolving IP marketplace.

Squires' extensive background in the IP industry as a seasoned practitioner positions him well to understand and address the complexities of modern IP challenges. His previous experience at Goldman Sachs may also result in policies that better align with the practical needs of businesses, potentially streamlining patent processes and enhancing collaboration between the USPTO and the private sector. Further, Squires' leadership in fintech IP could be instrumental in shaping policies that protect innovations in financial technologies, a sector that is increasingly reliant on robust IP protections. While Squires has extensive private sector experience, the transition to heading the USPTO requires navigating different challenges, including bureaucratic processes and public accountability. There additionally may be some concerns about his balancing the interests of large corporations with those of individual inventors and small businesses. Ensuring equitable policies that support all patentees will be crucial. Yet, as with any transition of USPTO directors, maintaining continuity while implementing necessary reforms will be important to provide stability for IP practitioners and applicants.

Squires' appointment could signal a shift towards more technology-focused IP policies, which may lead to updates in patent examination guidelines to better accommodate innovations in many IP areas. Additionally, his industry experience might foster stronger collaborations between the USPTO and private sector entities, potentially resulting in more efficient patent processes. However, it will be essential for Squires to address concerns about balancing policies that do not disproportionately favor large corporations over individual inventors and small businesses. Transparency in decision-making and active engagement with all segments of the IP community will be vital in achieving this balance. Thus, John Squires' nomination brings both promising opportunities and potential challenges to his potential USPTO Director role. It is enlightening to note that Squires' nomination has come quite earlier than previous administrations, with many of the previous Directors not being confirmed until more than a year into the new administration. It is likely that due to this early nomination, Squires could likely be confirmed by the Senate this summer.

