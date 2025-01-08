As We Begin Our 101st Year Of Service

As we step into our 101st year of serving innovators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries at the intersection of technology and law, I find myself reflecting on what makes this milestone so meaningful. Throughout those hundred years, McKee, Voorhees & Sease (MVS), has continually evolved to meet new challenges, build lasting client relationships, and navigate the ever-shifting landscape of intellectual property law. Looking back at the firm's centennial celebration, it's clear that the past century has set a foundation that makes me incredibly optimistic for the decades ahead.

For me, the story of MVS is not just a story of professional colleagues; it's personal. I first encountered this firm as a client in 2004 during my time at Pioneer Hi-Bred, now Corteva, and then again worked with MVS in my role as Chief IP and Regulatory Officer for Genus plc. During those fourteen years as a client, I came to appreciate the firm's unwavering commitment to understanding not just the letter of the law but the needs and ambitions of its clients. The attorneys and staff at MVS consistently approached work with foresight, practicality, and a keen sensitivity to the commercial realities of innovation. When I joined as a partner in 2018, after well over a decade on the client side, it felt like coming home to a team that balances legal rigor with genuine care and practical insight. Not to mention, our printers are named after chemical elements – something I highlight when interviewing clerks and new associates as a testament to the fact that we are scientists and engineers at heart!

As we now enter our 101st year, the intersection of technology and the law is only getting more complex—and more exciting. Fields like biotechnology, artificial intelligence, chemistry, health care, and associated regulations continue to emerge and expand, posing fresh questions about patentability, IP strategy, licensing, and enforcement. Our role, as it has always been, is to guide our clients confidently through these new territories. We don't just draft patents or litigate disputes; we help clients understand how their creative output fits into a broader ecosystem, building IP portfolios to drive growth and protect market position.

Our 100th year was about celebrating a legacy and honoring the clients we've served, the milestones we've reached, and the values that have guided us. Our 101st year is about looking ahead. It's about recognizing that technology never stands still, and neither can we.

We remain committed to deepening our expertise in evolving areas of law, enhancing client service, and fostering a working environment where fresh ideas are encouraged, mentorship thrives, and clients know they have a trusted partner for the long run.

This new chapter is also about community. Our legacy would be nothing without the people behind it—our staff, attorneys and agents, and most importantly, our clients. As both a former client and now a partner joining the management committee in 2025, I can attest that MVS's strength lies in its relationships. We enter our 101st year not just as a law firm, but as a community of problem-solvers eager to support the next century of breakthroughs. We look forward to the journey ahead!

