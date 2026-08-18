Episode 141: Peyton Recer, Summer Associate (Podcast)

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Peyton Recer, a summer associate in Foley's Tampa office, shares her journey from earning degrees at the University of Florida to attending University of Miami School of Law. She discusses her approach to law school success, her summer associate experience, and offers valuable insights on networking and relationship building for aspiring legal professionals.
within Wealth Management, Strategy and Law Practice Management topic(s)
This episode features a conversation with Peyton Recer. Peyton is a summer associate in Foley’s Tampa office focused on real estate. In this discussion, Peyton reflects on growing up in Windermere, FL, and earning her BA and Master’s degree, in real estate, from the University of Florida before attending University of Miami School of Law. She shares her approach to law school, including how she studies and prepares for exams. Peyton also reflects on her experience as a summer associate, including the assignments and various summer associate events. She also shares wonderful advice on the importance of networking and relationship building.
Peyton’s Profile:
Title: Summer Associate
Foley Office: Tampa
Hometown: Windermere, FL
College: University of Florida
Law School: University of Miami School of Law
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