Podcast: Clearing The Air: Carbon Capture In The New Era

In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden are joined by LSU Law Professor, Keith Hall, to delve into the intricacies of carbon capture and storage, exploring its mechanisms, economic drivers, and regulatory frameworks. The discussion highlights the importance of federal tax credits as a financial incentive for companies to engage in carbon capture projects. The conversation also addresses the responsibilities associated with CO2 storage and the potential for monetizing captured CO2. Legislative changes impacting these initiatives are examined, along with the future prospects of carbon capture technology.

