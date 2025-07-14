ARTICLE
14 July 2025

Flexible And Scalable Auction Mechanisms For Bids On Bundles

N
NERA

Contributor

NERA logo
Since 1961, NERA has provided unparalleled guidance on the most important market, legal, and regulatory questions of the day. Our work has shaped industries and policy around the world. Our field-leading experts and deep experience allow us to provide rigorous analysis, reliable expert testimony, and data-powered policy recommendations for the world’s leading law firms and corporations as well as regulators and governments. Our experience, integrity, and economic ingenuity mean you can depend on us in the face of your biggest economic and financial challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Linear Programming (LP)-based auction mechanisms are emerging as a transformative approach to market design, enabling the efficient allocation of resources in complex auction and trading environments.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Hans-Martin Ihle, MPhil and Yasmine Frizlen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Linear Programming (LP)-based auction mechanisms are emerging as a transformative approach to market design, enabling the efficient allocation of resources in complex auction and trading environments. Unlike traditional mechanisms, which handle products in isolation, LP-based mechanisms employ mathematical optimization to consider all submitted bids and product interdependencies simultaneously. This enables the design and operation of markets in which buyers and sellers can bundle products, express complex preferences subject to some limitations, and be assured of fair, market-based clearing prices.

Over the past decade, LP-based auctions have been successfully designed and implemented across a variety of sectors. Noteworthy examples include gas pipeline capacity allocation, groundwater management rights trading, and Central Bank loan auctions. In each case, the LP framework has demonstrated reliability, scalability, and adaptability to specific market needs. NERA has advised on the design and implementation of a number of these processes.

In this white paper, Managing Director Hans-Martin Ihle and Consultant Yasmine Frizlen explore the circumstances under which LP mechanisms can solve hard allocation problems, in part drawing on our own experience. The authors also provide insight into the range of possible applications for LP-based auctions and trading mechanisms and the areas in which LP-based mechanisms will be used moving forward.

To download publication, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hans-Martin Ihle, MPhil
Hans-Martin Ihle, MPhil
Photo of Yasmine Frizlen
Yasmine Frizlen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More