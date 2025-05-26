Podcast: "It Broke, It Blew Up, And It's On Fire: How To Handle Catastrophic Response"

Listen to this post

In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones, April Rolen-Ogden, and Liskow attorney Michael Golemi discuss the critical steps and considerations involved in responding to catastrophic incidents. They cover initial actions, the importance of communication with government agencies, insurance notification, and the complexities of maintaining privileges and working with the root cause analysis process. The discussion emphasizes the need for careful evidence preservation and the role of experts in managing these situations effectively. The conversation concludes with practical pro tips for handling catastrophic responses.

