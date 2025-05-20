Pipelines, Property, And Policy: CCS Legislation Continues In 2025 Louisiana Session

The 2025 Louisiana Legislative Session has continued to stay busy on the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) front, with a mix of outcomes for proposed bills. Two CCS-related tax bills, along with four local option bills, failed to advance past committee last week.

However, several CCS bills have made it to the House floor, on key issues such as:

Eliminating expropriation authority for CO₂ pipelines

Requiring additional notice to property owners

Requiring compensation for stranded mineral rights

Amendments on all of these bills are being discussed as they come up on the House floor and as they possibly advance through the legislative process. Stay updated on these bills as they continue tobe heard on the 2025 Liskow CCS Legislative Update by Liskow attorney and Louisiana lobbyist Neil Abramson and Liskow CCS attorney Jeff Lieberman.

