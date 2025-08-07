Bipartisan Ag BIO Act Introduced In The Senate

On July 31, 2025, Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) introduced bipartisan legislation to enhance the ability of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program to support the development of advanced biofuels, renewable chemicals, and biobased products. According to Klobuchar's July 31, 2025, press release, the Agricultural Biorefinery Innovation and Opportunity (Ag BIO) Act will update the underlying loan guarantee program and restore a grant program to support public-private partnership investment in pilot and demonstration-scale facility development. As reported in our May 23, 2025, blog item, Representatives Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) and Zach Nunn (R-IA) introduced companion legislation (H.R. 3253) in the House on May 7, 2025. Klobuchar's press release notes that in January 2025, Klobuchar and Moran joined Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in reintroducing the Farm to Fly Act, which would help accelerate the production and development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through existing USDA programs to allow further growth for alternative fuels to be used in the aviation sector and to create new markets for American farmers.

