Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — October 2025

Recent M&A Activity:

September 24, 2025: Paragon Energy Solutions, provider of nuclear energy technology products and services focused on the needs of commercial nuclear power plants, nuclear propulsion, and next-generation reactors, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mirion Technologies for $585 million on September 24, 2025.

September 15, 2025: EVCS Productions, operator of an electric vehicle infrastructure summit and exposition company intended to serve commercial, government, and utility sectors, was acquired by Terrapinn Holdings for an undisclosed amount on September 15, 2025. With this acquisition, Terrapinn Holdings' global portfolio of EV and charging events adds substantially to their US footprint.

August 29, 2025: Piedmont Lithium Inc., a US-based, development-stage, multi-asset, integrated lithium business in support of a clean energy economy and US and worldwide energy security, was acquired by Sayona Mining for $648 million on August 29, 2025. This merger marks a transformative step for Sayona, creating a leading North American lithium producer with the scale and capabilities to meet the growing demand for lithium products.

