ARTICLE
3 October 2025

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — October 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
Paragon Energy Solutions, provider of nuclear energy technology products and services focused on the needs of commercial nuclear power plants, nuclear propulsion...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Recent M&A Activity:

September 24, 2025: Paragon Energy Solutions, provider of nuclear energy technology products and services focused on the needs of commercial nuclear power plants, nuclear propulsion, and next-generation reactors, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mirion Technologies for $585 million on September 24, 2025.

September 15, 2025: EVCS Productions, operator of an electric vehicle infrastructure summit and exposition company intended to serve commercial, government, and utility sectors, was acquired by Terrapinn Holdings for an undisclosed amount on September 15, 2025. With this acquisition, Terrapinn Holdings' global portfolio of EV and charging events adds substantially to their US footprint.

August 29, 2025: Piedmont Lithium Inc., a US-based, development-stage, multi-asset, integrated lithium business in support of a clean energy economy and US and worldwide energy security, was acquired by Sayona Mining for $648 million on August 29, 2025. This merger marks a transformative step for Sayona, creating a leading North American lithium producer with the scale and capabilities to meet the growing demand for lithium products.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas R. Burton III
Thomas R. Burton III
Photo of Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More