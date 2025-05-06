Louisiana House Committee On Natural Resources & Environment Hears Key CCS Bills

Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
On Tuesday, April 29, the Louisiana House Committee on Natural
Resources & Environment held a hearing involving 10 carbon
capture and storage (CCS) bills, beginning at 9 a.m. with only a
midday recess to attend the floor session, where they resumed until
10 p.m. when the hearing finally concluded. Read the descriptions
of each bill heard on The Energy Law Bloghere.
Of the 10 bills heard, SB 73 was the only one to receive a
favorable vote out of committee. HB 75 and HB 568 were deferred and are expected
to be reset for a hearing next week. The remaining bills were voted
down in committee.