Louisiana House Committee On Natural Resources & Environment Hears Key CCS Bills

On Tuesday, April 29, the Louisiana House Committee on Natural Resources & Environment held a hearing involving 10 carbon capture and storage (CCS) bills, beginning at 9 a.m. with only a midday recess to attend the floor session, where they resumed until 10 p.m. when the hearing finally concluded. Read the descriptions of each bill heard on The Energy Law Blog here

Of the 10 bills heard, SB 73 was the only one to receive a favorable vote out of committee. HB 75 and HB 568 were deferred and are expected to be reset for a hearing next week. The remaining bills were voted down in committee.

Liskow will be monitoring for further updates on these CCS bills throughout the session on The 2025 Liskow CCS Legislative Update. For further questions regarding the future of CCS in Louisiana, contact Liskow attorney and Louisiana Lobbyist Neil Abramson and Liskow CCS attorney Jeff Lieberman.

