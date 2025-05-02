Client Notice: Massachusetts Declares Final Rules Requiring Annual Energy Use Reporting For Large Buildings – New Compliance Obligations Under 225 CMR 27.00

Published: McLane.com

April 29, 2025

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (MassDOER) has announced 225 CMR 27.00, finalizing regulations to implement the Large Building Energy Reporting Law. These rules impose new annual reporting obligations on owners of large buildings across the Commonwealth and carry potentially significant penalties for non-compliance.

Who Must Comply?

Owners of buildings that exceed 20,000 square feet must report all energy usage not supplied by a distribution company or municipal utility to MassDOER each year by June 30. Covered energy sources may include fuels such as propane, heating oil, and on-site renewable generation.

Owners can determine if their building is subject to these requirements by checking the official list of covered buildings here: Large Building Energy Reporting Covered Buildings List.

If your building appears on this list, you must "claim" the building to complete the reporting process using MassDOER's online portal: Claim Your Building via the MassBEAM Portal.

Key Compliance Details

Annual Deadline: June 30 of each year

Obligation Exists Regardless of Notification: MassDOER is expected to notify owners of covered buildings, but failure to receive a notice does not exempt an owner from compliance

Non-Compliance Penalties: Up to $150 per day for failure to report

Implications for Real Estate and Corporate Transactions

These reporting obligations have important implications for real estate and corporate transactions in Massachusetts. If a covered building changes ownership, the current (selling) owner is responsible for notifying MassDOER of the transfer. If this notice is not provided, the existing owner remains liable for energy reporting obligations—even after the property has been sold.

As such, both buyers and sellers must ensure that MassDOER notification is part of any transaction involving large buildings.

Next Steps for Building Owners and Legal Advisors

Building owners should begin by checking whether their properties appear on the list of covered buildings published by MassDOER. If a building is listed, the owner must take prompt action to register the property and ensure compliance with the reporting requirements by using the MassBEAM portal. Legal advisors involved in real estate or corporate transactions in Massachusetts should incorporate a review of these compliance obligations into their due diligence process. Additionally, any transaction involving a change in building ownership should include notification to MassDOER as part of the closing checklist, as failure to do so could result in the original owner remaining liable for future reporting and any associated penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.