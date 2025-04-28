Episode 4:Beginning Of The Middle: Gathering Agreements (Podcast)

This week's legal update includes an update on the Greenpeace trial, the latest challenges in offshore oil and gas leasing, and a glimpse into how the new Texas business courts may affect oil and gas litigation in the Lone Star State. From there, the discussion goes into gathering agreements, which are the beginning of the middle in oil and gas production, that is, the first step in midstream.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.