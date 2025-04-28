ARTICLE
28 April 2025

Episode 4:Beginning Of The Middle: Gathering Agreements (Podcast)

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
This week's legal update includes an update on the Greenpeace trial, the latest challenges in offshore oil and gas leasing, and a glimpse...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Liskow & Lewis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This week's legal update includes an update on the Greenpeace trial, the latest challenges in offshore oil and gas leasing, and a glimpse into how the new Texas business courts may affect oil and gas litigation in the Lone Star State. From there, the discussion goes into gathering agreements, which are the beginning of the middle in oil and gas production, that is, the first step in midstream. 

Listen Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Liskow & Lewis
Liskow & Lewis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More