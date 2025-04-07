Operationalizing Net Zero: Building A Holistic Strategy

In recent months, a concerning trend has emerged: some companies are retreating from net zero commitments and withdrawing from net zero industry groups altogether. The reasons are clear—achieving this is challenging, uncertain and requires significant investment that can seem daunting. Today, achieving net zero globally demands innovation, a long-term perspective and unwavering commitment from the corporate sector.

Despite these challenges, achieving net zero is far from unattainable. With a realistic, actionable plan and buy-in across all levels of an organization, it can be achieved. At Arcadis, we've developed a structured, three-step approach to net zero planning, enabling our clients to set ambitious targets and implement them effectively within a sustainable business strategy. This proven methodology empowers organizations to move confidently toward their sustainability goals.

Define net zero for your organization



Every company's net zero journey is unique, starting with understanding how it applies to your business. Begin by analyzing peer actions, regulatory requirements and relevant third-party frameworks to gain insight into best practices and expectations. Staying informed about evolving regulations—varying by region and industry—is critical as governments tighten carbon reduction mandates. Aligning your strategy with compliance ensures long-term viability.



Engage with third-party organizations like the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) or the UN Race to Zero to validate your targets and access frameworks for action, progress monitoring and reporting. Above all, avoid greenwashing by setting measurable, science-based goals, ensuring credibility in your net zero commitments.



Prioritize decarbonization projects



To effectively decarbonize your operations and supply chain, start by measuring baseline emissions and identifying hotspots—the processes, activities or products responsible for most of your greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Focusing on these high-impact areas allows you to prioritize resources where they will achieve the greatest results.



Next, brainstorm potential decarbonization projects targeting these hot spots. Involve cross-functional teams beyond your sustainability department, as operational staff often bring unique insights to the table. Educating teams on the drivers of carbon emissions and reductions is a worthwhile investment, as it can uncover innovative solutions from unexpected areas.



Once you've identified potential projects, evaluate and prioritize them using a structured approach. Not all initiatives will have the same impact or feasibility, so leveraging digital tools can help optimize decision-making. Arcadis offers a suite of solutions like Net Zero Catalyst, which compares projects based on quantitative and qualitative metrics, enabling scenario planning for informed decisions. For advanced support, Enterprise Decision Analytics (EDA) provides agile, data-driven strategies for optimal decarbonization investment aimed at maximizing returns while achieving sustainability goals.



Our analytics and visualizations also help facilitate clear communication within your organization, driving carbon-aware decision-making and aligning stakeholders with a sustainable business strategy.



Build a change management framework



A net zero strategy's success hinges on effective implementation supported by strong governance, clear accountability and measurable progress. Start by engaging stakeholders across all functions of your business, steering them toward a governance framework that includes:



Clearly defined roles and responsibilities

KPIs to monitor progress

Regular reporting cadences

Corrective action plans to address missed targets Net zero isn't the responsibility of just one department—it requires engagement across all functions. For example, operations teams can reduce emissions through process improvements, procurement teams can prioritize sustainable suppliers, and HR can integrate a sustainability framework into employee engagement and training programs. Digital tools can help track progress, foster accountability and align stakeholders, empowering your organization to achieve its decarbonization goals.

Real-world success: a global net zero roadmap

For one of our clients—a company with a 1,200-site real estate portfolio and a 2030 net zero target—this approach has been transformative. We analyzed nearly 400 buildings using EDA and our in-house energy modeling platform, developing decarbonization pathways that balanced cost and feasibility. The result was a comprehensive roadmap with short-, mid- and long-term actions, paired with a change management strategy to integrate net zero into long-term decision-making.

In addition, we strengthened existing governance frameworks to better achieve their targets using deep stakeholder engagement. Over the course of six months, we conducted over 160 engagement sessions to understand departmental functions, cross-functional collaboration and project management pain points. We used this information to map out their current process, resolve shared challenges, and define roles and responsibilities across teams.

We also introduced internal KPIs related to net zero, translating the GHG reduction goal into actionable metrics like energy intensity, electrification levels and megawatts of onsite solar installed. Assigning these KPIs to specific teams created a clear link between daily operations and net zero goals.

This tailored approach to decarbonization planning and strategy implementation has empowered the client to confidently pursue their ambitions. As they put it, "We've never had this much clarity on net zero before."

Moving forward with confidence

The path to net zero is undeniably challenging, but it offers a powerful opportunity to drive innovation, enhance resilience and create long-term value. With a clear strategy and the right tools, businesses can not only meet their commitments but also lead the way toward a more sustainable future. At Arcadis, we help companies transform net zero plans into actionable, achievable outcomes, turning challenges into meaningful progress.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.