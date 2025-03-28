Liskow Launches Energy Law Podcast On The Oil & Gas Global Network

Liskow is pleased to announce the launch of its "Energy Law This Week" podcast on the Oil & Gas Global Network (OGGN). Hosted by Liskow Shareholders Matt Jones and April Rolen-Odgen, the podcast provides insights at the intersection of law and energy focusing on the latest legal and regulatory developments shaping the energy sector.

Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.

Each episode takes on a core area of oil and gas law. The topic is legal, but the approach is broad based, aimed at all actors in the industry. "Law touches upon every facet of our industry," said Matt Jones, an oil and gas trial lawyer with decades of experience. "Through candid conversations and real-world examples, we aim to provide valuable insights and enhance skill sets for all of our listeners, whatever their role in oil and gas."

Liskow has been at the forefront of the energy industry for nearly a century, representing the full gamut of upstream, midstream, and downstream companies, from operators of all sizes to global energy giants. This experience will help guide discussions for each episode.

"Our institutional relationships and real-world experience have helped us develop a unique knowledge base of how our clients are structured internally and significant familiarity with their operations," says April Rolen-Odgen, a first chair trial and appellate litigator for oil and gas companies. "We hope our listeners will come away from each episode informed and inspired to improve their operations."

"I had no idea how many fascinating legal stories exist where oil and gas meets the law," said Mark LaCour, Editor-in-chief of OGGN. "Known as a pioneer and industry leader in the energy sector, it makes sense to have Liskow on our network."

The podcast is available for streaming and download on the OGGN platform, as well as major podcasting platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

