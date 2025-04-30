Chemical Law And Policy — A Conversation With Karyn Schmidt (Podcast)

self

This week I had the pleasure of speaking with Karyn Schmidt, now a principal at Squire Patton Boggs in its Public Policy practice, after spending 25 years at the American Chemistry Council (ACC). For the many members in the chemical community who know Karyn, her deep understanding of chemical law and policy will serve the firm's clients well. We discuss Karyn's transition to private practice, her work at ACC, and Karyn's thoughts on what is in store for chemical stakeholders now and the foreseeable future.

