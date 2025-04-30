ARTICLE
30 April 2025

Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals And Resources (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs agencies to expedite seabed mineral development by streamlining licensing for exploration and recovery, mapping priority resource areas, and identifying commercial opportunities both domestically and abroad. It also mandates interagency coordination to support processing infrastructure, assess defense applications, and engage allied nations, while evaluating the feasibility of international benefit-sharing for deep-sea resource extraction.

