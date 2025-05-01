ARTICLE
1 May 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - April 28, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES

  • Congress returns for a four-week stretch to Memorial Day weekend, with Republicans digging into the details of reconciliation legislation to advance their agenda on taxes, energy, and immigration.
  • President Donald Trump will mark the 100th day of his second term in office with a rally in Michigan.
  • Trump will also travel to Alabama to speak at the University of Alabama commencement ceremony.

HOUSE

  • The House will hold floor votes tonight through Thursday, aiming to nullify several environmental regulations promulgated by the Biden administration.
  • House committees will begin marking up their parts of Republicans' reconciliation legislation.
  • On Wednesday, the Energy and Commerce Energy Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled "Assuring Abundant, Reliable American Energy to Power Innovation."
  • The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will take up several of Trump's diplomatic nominations.
  • The Appropriations Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on keeping America's edge in biomedical innovation.
  • Thursday, the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee will hold a hearing titled "Examining Insurance Markets and the Role of Mitigation Policies."
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Today, Trump will meet with Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and host the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House.
  • Tomorrow, he will hold a rally in Michigan to mark his 100th day in office.
  • Thursday, Trump will deliver the commencement address to the University of Alabama class of 2025.

