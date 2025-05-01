The Weekly Hill Update - April 28, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Congress returns for a four-week stretch to Memorial Day weekend, with Republicans digging into the details of reconciliation legislation to advance their agenda on taxes, energy, and immigration.
- President Donald Trump will mark the 100th day of his second term in office with a rally in Michigan.
- Trump will also travel to Alabama to speak at the University of Alabama commencement ceremony.
HOUSE
- The House will hold floor votes tonight through Thursday, aiming to nullify several environmental regulations promulgated by the Biden administration.
- House committees will begin marking up their parts of Republicans' reconciliation legislation.
- On Wednesday, the Energy and Commerce Energy Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled "Assuring Abundant, Reliable American Energy to Power Innovation."
- The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will take up several of Trump's diplomatic nominations.
- The Appropriations Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on keeping America's edge in biomedical innovation.
- Thursday, the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee will hold a hearing titled "Examining Insurance Markets and the Role of Mitigation Policies."
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Today, Trump will meet with Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and host the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House.
- Tomorrow, he will hold a rally in Michigan to mark his 100th day in office.
- Thursday, Trump will deliver the commencement address to the University of Alabama class of 2025.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.