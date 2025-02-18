Oil & Gas In 2025: Energy Transition Opportunities

Oil & gas companies continue to identify and capitalize on opportunities related to the deployment of new energy technologies, with their approaches broadly maturing and coalescing around maximizing synergies, leveraging available subsidies and responding to regulatory drivers.

With a new U.S. administration and newly elected governments in place worldwide, the fundamental dependence of many of these strategies on government support is now a sharp focus. Even so, oil & gas majors remain committed to evaluating decarbonization strategies and possible investments in clean energy technologies in the years ahead.

