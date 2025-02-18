ARTICLE
18 February 2025

Oil & Gas In 2025: Energy Transition Opportunities

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Oil & gas companies continue to identify and capitalize on opportunities related to the deployment of new energy technologies, with their approaches broadly maturing and coalescing around maximizing synergies...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Shariff N. Barakat,Trent Bridges,Alex Harrison
+4 Authors
Oil & gas companies continue to identify and capitalize on opportunities related to the deployment of new energy technologies, with their approaches broadly maturing and coalescing around maximizing synergies, leveraging available subsidies and responding to regulatory drivers.

With a new U.S. administration and newly elected governments in place worldwide, the fundamental dependence of many of these strategies on government support is now a sharp focus. Even so, oil & gas majors remain committed to evaluating decarbonization strategies and possible investments in clean energy technologies in the years ahead.

Read the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Shariff N. Barakat
Shariff N. Barakat
Photo of Trent Bridges
Trent Bridges
Photo of Ian Richard Goldberg
Ian Richard Goldberg
Photo of Alex Harrison
Alex Harrison
Photo of Matthew A. Kapinos
Matthew A. Kapinos
Photo of April T. Kim
April T. Kim
Photo of Emily P. Mallen
Emily P. Mallen
