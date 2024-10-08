Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — October 2024

Recent M&A Activity:

August 15: We Realize, the creators of a platform that provides secure, standardized truck parking, EV charging, and upscale amenities for truck drivers, fleets, and logistics corporations, providing drivers with scalable truck parking, was acquired by StoreMyTruck. The merger will allow StoreMyTruck to expand its parking locations and portfolio to over 200 sites across the United States. Read here.

August 21: Piñon Midstream, the operator of a mine-treating facility intended to focus on sour gas treating and carbon capture, including removal of hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide, in the Delaware Basin, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Enterprise Products Partners for $950 million. The assets from Piñon Midstream will accelerate Enterprise Products Partners' entrance into the Delaware Basin, where activity has been generally restricted due to the lack of sour natural gas treating and acid gas injection well capacity. Read here.

September 3: Lumio (Utah), a provider of residential solar energy services, including installation, financing, roofing, and custom designing, has received bids to be acquired by White Oak Global Advisors for $100 million. Lumio filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, September 3, with a plan to sell its business to its primary lender, White Oak Global Advisors LLC. Lumio said its operations won't be interrupted by the bankruptcy filing and that White Oak intends to offer significant equity ownership to the company's employees if selected as the winning bidder. Read here.

