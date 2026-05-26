Top Takeaways From Harvey FORUM In New York

AI and the Future of Legal Services

Tania Djerrahian recently participated in a panel at the Harvey FORUM, where the conversation centered on how AI is reshaping firm strategy, business models and what the future of legal looks like. These are some of her top takeaways from the two-day event:

AI is a collaboration tool, not just an efficiency tool. It is tempting to frame AI adoption purely around speed and cost savings. But the more interesting question is whether AI helps us collaborate more effectively with our clients. When routine tasks are handled more efficiently, it opens space for deeper engagement, earlier involvement in strategic decisions, and more meaningful dialogue about what clients actually need. Efficiency is part of the story, not the whole story.

It is tempting to frame AI adoption purely around speed and cost savings. But the more interesting question is whether AI helps us collaborate more effectively with our clients. When routine tasks are handled more efficiently, it opens space for deeper engagement, earlier involvement in strategic decisions, and more meaningful dialogue about what clients actually need. Efficiency is part of the story, not the whole story. Legal work is still built on relationships. No amount of automation changes the fact that great legal service runs on trust and human judgment. The goal is to use AI to strengthen client relationships, not just to cut turnaround times.

No amount of automation changes the fact that great legal service runs on trust and human judgment. The goal is to use AI to strengthen client relationships, not just to cut turnaround times. Value follows impact. As AI compresses timelines on routine tasks, the opportunity is to redirect time and attention toward complex, high-value advisory work where clients need us most. The work that endures will be work that is both difficult to replicate and genuinely important to clients. AI helps us deliver more of that, more consistently.

As AI compresses timelines on routine tasks, the opportunity is to redirect time and attention toward complex, high-value advisory work where clients need us most. The work that endures will be work that is both difficult to replicate and genuinely important to clients. AI helps us deliver more of that, more consistently. AI needs context, just like lawyers do. The quality of AI output depends on the quality of what you feed it. Curate your best content and data and you will get the most out of these tools.

The quality of AI output depends on the quality of what you feed it. Curate your best content and data and you will get the most out of these tools. Human development still matters. AI supports skill-building and quality assurance, but it does not replace hands-on training. A new core competency is emerging alongside traditional ones: the ability to critically assess and verify AI-assisted work.

The pace of change itself is now the challenge. The teams asking the right questions today about how AI fits into the way they serve clients will be the ones shaping the future of legal services, not reacting to it.

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