Andrea Arndt's article, "AI a 2-Sided Coin," was recently published in Inventors Digest. She explains how the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence presents opportunities for creators while raising complex issues regarding intellectual property rights and the impact on human creativity. "Artificial intelligence is reshaping how ideas are created and refined. Whether it ultimately strengthens or erodes intellectual property rights will depend on how the law evolves and how responsibly," Andrea stated. To read more, click here.

