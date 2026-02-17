ARTICLE
17 February 2026

Andrea Arndt's Article, "AI A 2-Sided Coin," Was Recently Published In Inventors Digest

DW
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Contributor

Dickinson Wright PLLC logo
Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.
Explore Firm Details
Andrea Arndt's article, "AI a 2-Sided Coin," was recently published in Inventors Digest. She explains how the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence presents opportunities for creators while raising complex issues regarding intellectual property rights and the impact on human creativity.
United States Technology
Andrea L. Arndt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Andrea L. Arndt’s articles from Dickinson Wright PLLC are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Dickinson Wright PLLC are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)

Andrea Arndt's article, "AI a 2-Sided Coin," was recently published in Inventors Digest. She explains how the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence presents opportunities for creators while raising complex issues regarding intellectual property rights and the impact on human creativity. "Artificial intelligence is reshaping how ideas are created and refined. Whether it ultimately strengthens or erodes intellectual property rights will depend on how the law evolves and how responsibly," Andrea stated. To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Andrea L. Arndt
Andrea L. Arndt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More