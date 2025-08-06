White House Releases Plan To Build U.S. AI Infrastructure

In Short

The Situation: On July 23, 2025, the White House released "America's AI Action Plan" (the "Plan"), a comprehensive federal strategy to secure U.S. global leadership in artificial intelligence ("AI"). The Plan is structured around three pillars: (i) accelerating AI innovation; (ii) building robust AI infrastructure; and (iii) leading in international AI diplomacy and security. The Result: The Plan establishes a sweeping federal agenda to implement the three pillars through, among other things: (i) removing regulatory barriers and accelerating private-sector AI innovation, including the development of robust financial markets for AI compute; and (ii) fast-tracking the buildout of critical AI infrastructure, such as data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, and the electric grid. Looking Ahead: In the coming months, the administration will look to turn the Plan into concrete policy actions. Their implementation could take many forms, such as streamlining permitting for infrastructure and developing new financial markets for AI compute, and their impact will be felt not just in the field of AI but across other critical specified sectors such as health care, energy, and agriculture.

Background

The White House released a comprehensive AI action plan focused on accelerating U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence by prioritizing innovative financing mechanisms and a large-scale buildout of national AI infrastructure. Two of the Plan's pillars are key to U.S. leadership: (i) Accelerate AI Innovation; and (ii) Build American AI Infrastructure.

Pillar I: Accelerate AI Innovation

Pillar I of the Plan recognizes that improving the access to large-scale computing power is central to American competitiveness in the AI race. The current economics are such that the supply of computing power needed for AI is concentrated in massive data centers developed and run by hyperscalers, and procurement of AI compute usually requires entering into long-term contracts with the hyperscalers, which is beyond the wherewithal of many start-ups, academics, and other smaller firms.

To help overcome this barrier, the Plan calls for a "healthy financial market for compute," taking inspiration from how "America has solved this problem before with other goods through financial markets, such as spot and forward markets for commodities," which could potentially treat computing power like traditional commodities such as oil and natural gas. Such commoditization of AI compute could enable broader access without directly contracting with hyperscalers, unlocking new demand and investments—not only in data center construction but AI infrastructure more broadly, such as next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and the grid and generators to power them all.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") at the Department of Commerce, the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the National Science Foundation's National AI Research Resource pilot are tasked with collaborating with industry to help the federal government create a mature, healthy financial market for compute. In addition, the Plan tasks the NIST with launching "several domain-specific efforts" to convene a broad range of public, private, and academic stakeholders to accelerate the development and adoption of national standards for AI systems, specifically targeting "healthcare, energy, and agriculture" as areas of focus.

Pillar II: Build American AI Infrastructure

Pillar II recognizes that AI dominance is inseparable from the physical assets—chips, data centers, power generation facilities, and a resilient electric grid. To help build out such infrastructure, the administration proposes an aggressive, three-pronged strategy: (i) streamline permitting; (ii) strengthen and expand the electric grid; and (iii) repatriate advanced semiconductor production.

First, as for permitting, new categorical exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act would cover routine data center activities, while the FAST-41 dashboard would be opened to every qualifying facility, allowing sponsors to benefit from coordinated, time-bounded environmental reviews. For sites involving wetlands, the White House directs the Army Corps to explore a national Clean Water Act §404 permit sized specifically for modern hyperscale campuses. Parallel directives instruct the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies to pare back ancillary Clean Air Act and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act obligations that prolong construction without materially advancing public-health objectives.

Second, as for the electric grid, Department of Energy and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are directed to make the power grid stronger and more reliable. In the short term, grid operators should keep essential power plants running, enforce uniform resource-adequacy standards, and ensure sufficient backup capacity to handle peak load. The Plan requires policy action to further enhance the transmission system, including upgrades to power lines and equipment, and innovation of new ways for large users like data centers to manage their loads when the grid is under stress.

Over the longer term, the Plan prioritizes the interconnection of new sources of dispatchable power, such as nuclear and advanced geothermal, to the grid and power market reforms to incentivize the development of reliable energy sources and infrastructure.

Third, as for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, the Department of Commerce's revamped CHIPS Program Office will eliminate "extraneous policy requirements" and condition awards on measurable taxpayer returns. The Department of Commerce will also evaluate grant applicants on their ability to embed AI tools into the manufacturing process.

Complementing these infrastructure initiatives are mandates for high-security military and intelligence data centers, national skill-standards for electricians and HVAC technicians, and creation of an AI Information Sharing and Analysis Center to share threat intelligence across critical-infrastructure sectors. Taken together, Pillar II is designed to compress development timelines, derisk private investment, and anchor the entire AI value chain on U.S. soil while ensuring strong cybersecurity and supply-chain integrity.

Three Key Takeaways

In America's AI Action Plan, released in July 2025, the White House has outlined more than 90 policy actions aimed at winning the AI race, organized around the three pillars of: (I) accelerating AI innovation; (II) building robust AI infrastructure; and (III) leading in international AI diplomacy and security. The financial market reforms in Pillar I, including the potential commoditization of computing power, are an essential accelerant for Pillar II, which is charged with building and maintaining the vast AI infrastructure. Companies should identify relevant areas of recommended policy actions in the Plan and continue to track their implementation, which will take various different forms (e.g., streamlined permit processes, enhanced electric grids, power market reforms, and the potential commoditization of computing power) and impact many different industries beyond the AI sector (e.g., health care, energy, and agriculture).

