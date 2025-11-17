The Truth About ERP Upgrades And Migrating To The Cloud

ERP vendors are notorious for creating a false sense of urgency with arbitrary support deadlines, promises of expanded functionality, and artificial intelligence to force customers to the Cloud.

Vendors are not pushing you to the Cloud for your benefit.

Just because a vendor is sunsetting support doesn't mean you don't have options.

One of the worst options is paying the vendor a premium for extended support beyond the drop-dead date.

The reality is that the Cloud is not always better; it can be detrimental.

If you have a highly customized system that incorporates your business processes and provides you with a competitive advantage, moving to the cloud could be detrimental.

Do you really need to move to the Cloud? The answer might surprise you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.