Cyber Reporting Considerations

The regulatory environment has transformed cybersecurity failure into a core legal, financial, and compliance risk. Today, organizations must navigate a complex maze of conflicting deadlines across state and federal jurisdictions. This means, in addition to directing the incident response, organizations should implement processes to track decision-making and be prepared to meet all reporting requirements that may apply. To preserve privilege, organizations may consider dual-tracking cyber incident investigations with one directed by counsel focused on the regulatory and legal aspects of investigations that would be "in anticipation of litigation" and another that would be conducted in the normal course of business. Organizations should be aware of the varied applicable requirements and deadlines, along with the liability considerations and increased accountability they impose. Examples include:

1. Conflicting Deadlines

Multi-jurisdictional incidents trigger non-uniform reporting clocks that can challenge organizations. As a result, incident response must include tracking a strict timeline for compliance. For example:

Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS): The incident response is governed by a stringent clock – the DFARS 72-hour mandate, which requires "rapidly report[ing]" any cyber incident affecting covered defense systems, information, or services within 72 hours of discovery. Crucially, DFARS non-compliance creates a risk of False Claims Act (FCA) enforcement, as the knowing failure to implement required security or report within 72 hours can be viewed as procurement fraud.

New York Department of Financial Services (NY DFS): The New York Department of Financial Services requires covered entities to notify the Department within 72 hours of determining that a cybersecurity incident has occurred at the covered entity, its affiliates, or a third-party service provider. (23 NYCRR Part 500.17(a))

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC): The SEC requires public companies to disclose a cyber incident within four businesses days of determining the incident would be material to a reasonable investor. This framework forces legal and executive teams to conduct a swift, accurate materiality analysis to mitigate the risk of enforcement for delayed disclosure.

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA): Under HIPAA, notification is required for breaches of unsecured protected health information (PHI) within a maximum of 60 days from discovery, but emphasizes that notification must be made "without unreasonable delay," leading to penalties for delaying the process even within the 60-day limit.

2. Accountability Through Executive Certification

Regulators are mandating proactive security controls placing direct liability on leadership for the integrity of their cybersecurity programs in the form of proactive reporting, attestation, and/or certifications, which raise potential liability for the submitting businesses. For example:

DFARS: Compliance is formalized and now requires an annual affirmation of continuous compliance with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program requirements. The "affirming official" must be a representative authorized to speak for the organization. Knowingly submitting a false affirmation creates a clear path for FCA enforcement. Compliance is required prior to contract award and extends to subcontractors. So, it is advisable for contractors to verify the compliance of their subcontractors or ensure subcontractors are not handling the covered information.

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA): California will begin requiring businesses to submit an attestation confirming that mandated privacy risk assessments have been completed. While there are several deadlines depending on the activity, compliance with new requirements begins as early as January 1, 2026. For covered processing that was initiated before January 1, 2026, and that continues after January 1, there is more time – in that scenario, assessments must be conducted and documented no later than December 31, 2027.

Compliance deadlines for conducting cybersecurity audits and submitting certifications are staggered based on a business's annual gross revenue. Large businesses with over $100 million in revenue for 2026 must complete their first audit by April 1, 2028, covering the period from January 1, 2027 to January 1, 2028. Medium businesses, earning between $50 million and $100 million in 2027, must complete their first audit by April 1, 2029, for the period from January 1, 2028 to January 1, 2029. Small businesses with less than $50 million in revenue for 2028 have until April 1, 2030, to complete their first audit, covering the period from January 1, 2029 to January 1, 2030. A certification of completion must be submitted to the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA), and businesses must retain audit records for a minimum of five years. The audits must be performed by a qualified, independent auditor who may be internal or external, but must report to senior leadership not directly responsible for cybersecurity.

NY DFS: Covered Entities must submit an annual certification of compliance regarding their cybersecurity program maturity, risk assessment, and incident response plan readiness, forcing continuous review.

3. Effective Risk Management

When outsourcing data processing, the primary organization often remains liable under the applicable regulations. Effective risk mitigation requires transparency with third-party vendors, which include the following:

Mandating the Right to Audit : Consider requiring contracts that contain a robust "Right to Audit" clause that grants the authority to inspect a vendor's system and verify security compliance.

: Consider requiring contracts that contain a robust "Right to Audit" clause that grants the authority to inspect a vendor's system and verify security compliance. Allocating Liability : Consider contract provisions that allocate responsibility for regulatory fines, penalties, and enforcement costs stemming from vendor data security violations.

: Consider contract provisions that allocate responsibility for regulatory fines, penalties, and enforcement costs stemming from vendor data security violations. Requiring Third-Party Verification: Consider requiring auditing and verification that attests to the effectiveness of a vendor's security controls over time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.