Investing In The Performance Materials & Plastics Industry Conference Thought Leader Wrap-Up

The 2025 conference gathered industry experts to discuss trends shaping the performance materials and plastics sector. Key themes included the growing role of automation and AI in addressing workforce challenges, the application of generative and visual AI to capture institutional knowledge and improve manufacturing precision, and a resurgence in M&A activity driven by cultural fit and strategic alignment. Additional panels addressed supply chain resilience—emphasizing sourcing diversification and tariff compliance—and best practices for successful post-deal integration. Across all discussions, leadership development, early planning, and digital transformation emerged as critical strategies for long-term growth and competitive advantage.

