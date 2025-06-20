ARTICLE
20 June 2025

Investing In The Performance Materials & Plastics Industry Conference Thought Leader Wrap-Up

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Contributor

United States Technology
Jonathan R. Todd,Megan L. Mehalko,Phil Eckenrode
The 2025 conference gathered industry experts to discuss trends shaping the performance materials and plastics sector. Key themes included the growing role of automation and AI in addressing workforce challenges, the application of generative and visual AI to capture institutional knowledge and improve manufacturing precision, and a resurgence in M&A activity driven by cultural fit and strategic alignment. Additional panels addressed supply chain resilience—emphasizing sourcing diversification and tariff compliance—and best practices for successful post-deal integration. Across all discussions, leadership development, early planning, and digital transformation emerged as critical strategies for long-term growth and competitive advantage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Jonathan R. Todd
Megan L. Mehalko
H. Alan Rothenbuecher
Phil Eckenrode
