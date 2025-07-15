A Seat With An Expert Series: Joe Shepley (Forensic Technology Edition) (Video)

In a new episode of A Seat with an Expert, Managing Director Joe Shepley addresses the growing gap between the rapid adoption of AI and the slower pace of regulatory response.

In a new episode of A Seat with an Expert, Managing Director Joe Shepley addresses the growing gap between the rapid adoption of AI and the slower pace of regulatory response. As organizations implement AI to drive efficiency and stay competitive, Shepley emphasizes that compliance is already at stake and urges companies to act now, even in the absence of clear regulatory frameworks.

Shepley shares practical strategies for aligning with existing regulations while preparing for what might emerge later. He stresses that the first step in effective AI governance is knowing what tools are being used and how they are applied. Without a clear inventory of AI applications, managing risk and ensuring compliance becomes increasingly difficult.

self

Originally published 09 July 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.