15 July 2025

What D.C. Gets Right (And Wrong) About Crypto (Podcast)

Frank Scaduto

In the latest episode of CryptoCounsel, Tim Hite – former House Financial Services Committee counsel and current Policy Director at Exodus – joins Frank and Isaac to unpack the evolution of crypto legislation on Capitol Hill. From the early days of the Token Taxonomy Act to the bipartisan momentum behind FIT 21 and the GENIUS Act, Tim offers a rare insider's view of how Congress, regulators, and the crypto industry have collided and collaborated over the past decade. Tune in for firsthand insights into crypto's legal and legislative trajectory.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

