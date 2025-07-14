The Impact Exchange: Blockchain & Crypto: Why You Should Care (Podcast)

self

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have become buzzwords, but what do they truly mean for industries and society? Join John Frehse as he chats with expert Andrew Sotak on this episode of The Impact Exchange.

Andrew shares his insights on:

What blockchain is at its core

The impact of crypto on global regulations

Real-life forensic cases in the crypto world

Future trends in digital assets

