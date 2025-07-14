ARTICLE
14 July 2025

The Impact Exchange: Blockchain & Crypto: Why You Should Care (Podcast)

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have become buzzwords, but what do they truly mean for industries and society? Join John Frehse as he chats with expert Andrew Sotak on this episode of The Impact Exchange.
John Frehse and Andrew Sotak

Andrew shares his insights on:

  • What blockchain is at its core
  • The impact of crypto on global regulations
  • Real-life forensic cases in the crypto world
  • Future trends in digital assets

