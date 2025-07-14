AI In Facility Management (Video)

self

Over the last few years, AI has been in action. With dynamic pricing, predictive maintenance and real-time optimizations, AI is actively reshaping industries. In the field services sector, where business manage tons of data, there is a massive opportunity for improvement. Now is the time for companies to be specific about what they want to fix, and plant the seeds for lasting transformation.

AI In Facility Management

In the second episode of AI-Driven Performance Improvement, host and A&M Private Equity Generative AI leader Anil Kumar delves into the transformative potential of AI in facilities management. Joined by industry experts, Managing Directors Brian Long and Cesare Gussago, the discussion highlights the operational complexities faced by facilities management companies, such as managing dispersed workforces and long-term contracts.

The episode explores how AI can address these challenges through predictive maintenance, workforce scheduling, and productivity optimization. Real-world examples illustrate how companies are leveraging AI to enhance margins and operational efficiency, offering listeners valuable insights into integrating AI for competitive advantage.

Originally published 08 July, 2025

