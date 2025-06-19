ARTICLE
The Trump Sessions: Data, AI And Cybersecurity - What Global Businesses Need To Know About U.S. Policy Developments (Podcast)

Recent policy changes are already having a significant impact on cross-border data transfers, cyber risk, and investment in digital infrastructure, while the forthcoming AI Action Plan and U.S.
Recent policy changes are already having a significant impact on cross-border data transfers, cyber risk, and investment in digital infrastructure, while the forthcoming AI Action Plan and U.S. Investment Accelerator could revolutionize the development of the technology itself.

In our latest Trump session—a series of regular briefings exploring the impact of U.S. policy shifts on global business—our partners reveal how market participants are responding to developments—and how businesses and investors can succeed in this rapidly evolving environment. In this session, they discuss:

  • How multinationals are responding to DOJ's new data transfer rule
  • What regulatory changes, geopolitical tensions and the work of the Department of Government Efficiency mean for cyber risk
  • How President Trump's AI Action Plan, foreign investment restrictions and the U.S. Investment Accelerator will impact AI development
  • What shifting tariffs, energy policy and data center rules mean for businesses and investors

Since the session on June 4, the Trump administration has issued an executive order on cybersecurity. You can read our take on it here.

You can listen to the podcast here or download the transcript.

The Trump sessions: Data, AI and cybersecurity - what global businesses need to know about U.S. policy developments

