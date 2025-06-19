ARTICLE
19 June 2025

Avoid Costly Mistakes: Insights From Recent ERP Legal Battles (Video)

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this video, I discuss two recent ERP lawsuits involving SAP and Oracle.
United States Technology
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this video, I discuss two recent ERP lawsuits involving SAP and Oracle.

  • In March 2025, Celonis sued SAP in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging in a 61-page complaint that SAP excludes process mining competitors and other third-party providers from its ecosystem.
  • According to Celonis, SAP makes it virtually impossible for its customers to work with non-SAP process mining solutions because sharing data from the SAP system with third-party solutions is subject to excessive fees.

SAP's strategy seems to be clear: charge its customers excessive fees to access their own data.

  • This has significant implications for any company that uses third-party AI functionality with data in its SAP ERP system.

Oracle faces another ERP fraud lawsuit.

  • Earlier this year, Veronica's Auto Insurance Services, Inc., filed suit against Oracle/Netsuite alleging fraudulent inducement, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract.

Does all of this sound familiar?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marcus S. Harris
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More