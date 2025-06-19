Avoid Costly Mistakes: Insights From Recent ERP Legal Battles (Video)

In this video, I discuss two recent ERP lawsuits involving SAP and Oracle.

In March 2025, Celonis sued SAP in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging in a 61-page complaint that SAP excludes process mining competitors and other third-party providers from its ecosystem.

According to Celonis, SAP makes it virtually impossible for its customers to work with non-SAP process mining solutions because sharing data from the SAP system with third-party solutions is subject to excessive fees.

SAP's strategy seems to be clear: charge its customers excessive fees to access their own data.

This has significant implications for any company that uses third-party AI functionality with data in its SAP ERP system.

Oracle faces another ERP fraud lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Veronica's Auto Insurance Services, Inc., filed suit against Oracle/Netsuite alleging fraudulent inducement, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract.

Does all of this sound familiar?

