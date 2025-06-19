Trump's AI Deregulation vs. State Crackdowns: Who Wins? (Video)

self

In 2024, the United States experienced an unprecedented surge in AI legislation, with nearly 700 AI-related bills introduced across 45 states and territories, including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C. This explosive growth in state-level AI governance reflects a pivotal moment in tech policy — one where lawmakers are racing to address AI's rapid advancements, ethical dilemmas, and societal risks.

But as states take the lead in crafting AI regulations, a critical tension emerges: Will America's AI future be shaped by decentralized state laws or a unified federal framework? And how will the Trump administration's deregulatory stance influence the final form of AI governance?

State versus Federal AI Policy: A Growing Divide

While the federal government under President Trump has signaled a preference for light-touch AI regulation that prioritizes innovation and economic growth, states are moving in the opposite direction. From algorithmic bias protections to deepfake bans, legislatures are enacting laws to mitigate AI risks, creating a complex legal patchwork for businesses and developers to navigate.

Key Trends in State AI Legislation

Consumer Protection and Antidiscrimination: Colorado's AI Act imposes a "duty of reasonable care" on developers of high-risk AI systems, requiring safeguards against algorithmic discrimination in employment, healthcare, and financial services. Similarly, Utah's AI Transparency Law mandates disclosures for generative AI use, with penalties for noncompliance.

The Federal Stance: Deregulation

Three days after his inauguration, Trump signed Executive Order 14179, "Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence," which marked a significant pivot in federal AI policy. This order revoked several previous AI directives deemed obstacles to innovation and instructed federal agencies to develop plans promoting AI advancement free from what the administration characterized as ideological constraints.

The administration has consistently championed a hands-off regulatory approach, arguing that extensive oversight would hamper innovation and diminish America's competitive edge against China and the European Union. This philosophy aligns with broader deregulatory tendencies across various sectors, emphasizing market-driven solutions over government mandates. However, it also creates a vacuum that is increasingly filled by a mishmash of state-level initiatives, leaving businesses to navigate a winding path of disparate requirements just as artificial intelligence begins to fulfill its promise to transform the technological landscape. American Web3 businesses are increasingly finding themselves at a competitive disadvantage vis-à-vis their Chinese and European counterparts operating under a unified regulatory regime. US companies must monitor and adapt to dozens of potentially conflicting state regulations, which discourages investment in cutting-edge AI applications.



A comprehensive federal framework could include components to balance innovation with consumer protections:

National Safety and Ethical Standards: Drawing inspiration from the EU AI Act's risk-based approach, federal legislation should establish tiered requirements based on the potential impact of an AI system. High-risk applications — including those managing financial assets or making consequential decisions — would require rigorous testing and monitoring, while lower-risk applications would face proportionally lighter requirements.

– Explicit consent before using consumer data to train AI models

– Transparency regarding data sources and usage

– Research funding for breakthrough technologies

– Regulatory sandboxes allowing controlled testing of novel applications

– Tax incentives for companies investing in trustworthy AI systems

Unique Regulatory Considerations at the AI and Web3 Nexus



The void and regulatory patchwork present particular difficulties for Web3 companies operating at the intersection of blockchain and AI technologies. This fragmentary oversight demands strategic legal foresight. Several key intersections deserve particular attention:

Decentralized AI Governance Models: Traditional regulatory frameworks struggle to address AI systems deployed on decentralized networks where responsibility is distributed across numerous participants. Who bears compliance responsibility when an AI operates on a DAO? Current state regulations rarely address these nuanced questions of distributed accountability.

Consolidating domestic AI regulation would acknowledge the unique technical constraints under which Web3 applications operate while maintaining equivalent safety outcomes. Transparency obligations should include documentation of datasets and model logic, with special consideration for the cryptographic verification capabilities inherent in blockchain systems. For Web3 companies, this would extend to AI-powered wallet interfaces and trading advisors that might influence cryptocurrency investment decisions. For Web3 applications, these requirements present unique technical challenges given blockchain's immutable nature. Federal legislation should acknowledge these constraints while encouraging technical solutions, such as zero-knowledge proofs, that can protect privacy without compromising blockchain integrity. These incentives should specifically target technologies addressing the unique challenges of the Web3-AI intersection, such as privacy-preserving machine learning on blockchain data or governance mechanisms for decentralized AI systems.

Strategic Compliance in an Uncertain Landscape

Until comprehensive federal legislation emerges, Web3 companies deploying AI must develop strategic approaches to navigate the current regulatory hodgepodge:

Modular Compliance Architecture: Companies should design AI systems with regionally configurable components that can adapt to varying requirements across jurisdictions. This might include adjustable transparency levels, opt-in/opt-out mechanisms, and flexible human oversight options.

Companies should design AI systems with regionally configurable components that can adapt to varying requirements across jurisdictions. This might include adjustable transparency levels, opt-in/opt-out mechanisms, and flexible human oversight options. Proactive Risk Assessment: Regular algorithmic impact assessments should identify potential harms before they manifest. These assessments should examine both AI-specific risks and those unique to blockchain implementations, such as the immutable deployment of flawed models or smart contracts with embedded biases.

Regular algorithmic impact assessments should identify potential harms before they manifest. These assessments should examine both AI-specific risks and those unique to blockchain implementations, such as the immutable deployment of flawed models or smart contracts with embedded biases. Documentation and Governance: Comprehensive documentation of AI development processes, training data, and deployment decisions creates an essential compliance foundation. Web3 companies should consider how blockchain's inherent transparency and immutability can strengthen this documentation while addressing privacy concerns.

Comprehensive documentation of AI development processes, training data, and deployment decisions creates an essential compliance foundation. Web3 companies should consider how blockchain's inherent transparency and immutability can strengthen this documentation while addressing privacy concerns. Cross-Sector Collaboration: The intersection of AI and Web3 technologies represents uncharted regulatory territory. Companies should actively participate in industry groups and public-private partnerships to develop workable standards that balance innovation and protection.

Preparing for the Convergence

The fragmented AI regulatory landscape presents significant challenges but also opportunities for forward-thinking Web3 companies. As federal action becomes increasingly likely, businesses that proactively adopt robust compliance frameworks will gain competitive advantages while helping shape emerging standards.

For legal practitioners advising clients in this space, maintaining vigilance on rapidly evolving state regulations while advocating for sensible federal harmonization will be essential. The convergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence represents not only a technological frontier but a governance frontier where traditional regulatory approaches must evolve.

The rules of this new landscape are being written now by legislators, regulators, and the courts. Web3 companies that engage constructively in this process while implementing flexible compliance strategies will be best positioned to thrive in the uncertain regulatory future.

