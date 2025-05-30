California Scales Back Proposed AI Privacy Rules

The California Privacy Protection Agency recently released revised draft regulations that significantly scale back its proposed rules for Automated Decisionmaking Technology (ADMT). The updates narrow the reach of the ADMT rules, excluding technologies that merely assist (rather than replace) human decision-making. The new rules also ease risk assessment requirements for using personal data to train ADMT. You can read more about the latest draft regulations on our privacy blog HERE.

