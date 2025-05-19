Artificial Intelligence: I'm A Little Behind. Have I Missed The Train?

Business professionals and lawyers often express concern that if they haven't started using Artificial Intelligence ("AI") yet, they have somehow "missed the train" and won't ever be able to catch up. That is simply not true. As with any emerging technology, there will be first adopters who are leading the charge but there will be a wide spectrum of later adopters who take their time to begin using the technology. It is not too late to begin, but start now.

AI is a general purpose technology, much like electricity was before the industrial revolution. The use of AI will seep into, and to some extent, already has, all facets of modern life. For instance, after a search in Google, the search results will lead with an AI Overview that gives the short answer to the question that was Googled. It is tempting to go no further to find your answer and rely solely on the AI answer. The Apple iPhone 16 has AI embedded in it and will provide a brief summary of texts or e-mails that will give the user a summary at a glance before they click on the text or e-mail. Chances are that the same business professionals and lawyers who express reluctance about AI are already using AI in some capacity. But, maybe they want to use it proactively.

Start small. Start with free online AI tool that is available to everyone, such as ChatGPT or Copilot. If they are concerned about using AI in the business context, they can start using it in their personal lives by asking it to draft a summary of financial reports from a group they are involved with, or by asking ChatGPT to assist them in drafting a personal e-mail or a letter. The key is to start small so that they can understand its capabilities and its limitations. Different AI tools are used for different things. People often get into trouble when they begin using AI tools for something it was not intended to do. Most people are familiar with the lawyer in New York who was sanctioned in 2023 after he filed a brief with fake citations from AI. Unfortunately, it has happened again recently, in Colorado, in a defamation case involving MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell and Dominion Voting Systems. On April 23, 2025, the trial judge entered an Order to Show Cause why two attorneys should not be referred to disciplinary proceedings for using AI that fabricated cases in their Opposition to Plaintiff's Motion in Limine. More details will develop as to the circumstances.

But, for now, for those that are concerned about getting started in AI, they should only view this as a cautionary tale of people not using the tools properly. One cannot leave a hammer at a construction site and come back that evening expecting a house to have been built. AI are tools to be used by humans to assist them in their daily lives. Their results should be seen as a first draft and should always be verified. Though it may be too early to draw any conclusions from the most recent Colorado case, most mishaps involving AI could have been prevented by a review of the AI output by the human running the tool.

It is not too late to begin using AI. Start off small until you can understand what it can and cannot do for you, but remember that the responsibility for the end result always rests with the one using the tool. So, review it, edit it, and make it your own.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.