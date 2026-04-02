Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 14 – Introducing Seyfarth’s New Data Law Practice Group (Video)

Paul Yovanic, Jr’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Consumer Protection topic(s)
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Consumer Protection and Compliance topic(s)
Episode 14 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, we sit down with Chicago partner Jay Carle to discuss the launch of Seyfarth’s new D.A.T.A. Law practice group. Jay shares insights into the group’s multidisciplinary approach and how it’s designed to help clients stay ahead of emerging data and technology challenges.
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